Zucchini Tots

Get your fix of state fair fried foods without frying, with this easy zucchini tots recipe.

Ingredients:

1 medium zucchini

1/4 cup finely chopped or grated onion

1/4 cup garlic & herb breadcrumbs

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 egg, beaten

Salt and pepper to taste

Ketchup, if desired

Steps:

Heat oven to 400° F. Spray cookie sheet with cooking spray.

Grate or finely chop 1 medium zucchini; squeeze out all of the excess water with a clean dish towel.

In medium bowl, mix zucchini, 1/4 cup finely chopped or grated onion, 1/4 cup garlic & herb breadcrumbs, 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, 1 egg, beaten, and salt and pepper to taste. Mix until well blended.

Shape about a tablespoonful of mixture into a small round log. Place on cookie sheet. Repeat to use all of mixture, placing 1 inch apart.

Bake 18 to 22 minutes, turning halfway through bake time.

Serve with ketchup.

