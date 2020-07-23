Get your fix of state fair fried foods without frying, with this easy zucchini tots recipe.
Ingredients:
1 medium zucchini
1/4 cup finely chopped or grated onion
1/4 cup garlic & herb breadcrumbs
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 egg, beaten
Salt and pepper to taste
Ketchup, if desired
Steps:
Heat oven to 400° F. Spray cookie sheet with cooking spray.
Grate or finely chop 1 medium zucchini; squeeze out all of the excess water with a clean dish towel.
In medium bowl, mix zucchini, 1/4 cup finely chopped or grated onion, 1/4 cup garlic & herb breadcrumbs, 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, 1 egg, beaten, and salt and pepper to taste. Mix until well blended.
Shape about a tablespoonful of mixture into a small round log. Place on cookie sheet. Repeat to use all of mixture, placing 1 inch apart.
Bake 18 to 22 minutes, turning halfway through bake time.
Serve with ketchup.