Overnight Meatball Casserole

There are lots of variations you could come up with for this casserole including the type of meatballs, or make your own rather than buy frozen prepared. If you wanted to go for a fettuccini-type casserole rather than tomato based, you could sub a jar of fettuccini pasta sauce and use cream of cauliflower or chicken soup with chicken or turkey meatballs. Add veggies like chopped broccoli, spinach or peas, too. Make it your own!
Ingredients:
1 (14 or 15-oz.) jar tomato pasta sauce
1 (10 ¾-oz.) can condensed Cheddar cheese soup
1 c water
6 ½ oz. (3 c) uncooked mini lasagna noodles (mafalda) or bowtie pasta
1 c frozen bell pepper and onion stir-fry, larger pieces cut up
1 (18-oz.) pkg. frozen cooked Italian meatballs
6 oz. (1 1/2 cups) shredded mozzarella cheese
2 Tbl chopped fresh parsley
Directions:
In ungreased 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish, combine pasta sauce, soup and water; mix well. Stir in uncooked noodles, and bell pepper and onion stir-fry. Add meatballs; turn to coat with sauce. (Noodles should be completely covered with sauce.) Cover tightly with foil; refrigerate at least 8 hours or overnight.
When ready to bake, heat oven to 350°F. Bake casserole, covered, for 45 minutes.
Uncover baking dish; sprinkle with cheese and parsley. Bake, uncovered, an additional 5 to 10 minutes or until casserole is bubbly and cheese is melted.