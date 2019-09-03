Oelwein Public Library will offer a musical performance of an original adaption to a classical children’s book, Owl at Home, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.
The author of this insightful story, Owl at Home, is Arnold Lobel, whom is also the author of the much loved, the Frog and Toad Books.
“Don’t miss this performance,” said Library Director Susan Macken, “This musical opera for children is full of fun, laughter, and poignant reminders to appreciate the small joys of life. Owl at Home will be loved by all who are young and young at heart.” This production features Kristen Underwood and Andrew Whitfield. Book by Robert Vrtis. Music by Brooke Joyce.