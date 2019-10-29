The storm system that brought heavy snow to parts of the Rocky Mountains this past weekend will be the first of a pair of storms to track across the Plains and Midwest this week.
Snow will spread from Colorado into northern Kansas throughout the day on Monday, then into southern Nebraska and western Iowa later in the afternoon.
Little to no accumulation is expected across these areas as snow showers look to remain light to start the week. Any snow that does lightly accumulate will be largely limited to unpaved and elevated surfaces.
“Marginal temperatures across central Kansas into southern Iowa will result in a mix of rain and snow,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Edwards stated.
Farther south and east, spotty rain showers will develop across central Missouri Oklahoma and into southern Texas.
The storm will then pick up speed Monday night as it moves toward the upper Midwest.
While snow will gradually taper off across eastern Nebraska, snow will spread across Iowa and into Wisconsin, where it may become moderate to heavy at times.
“This will be the best chance for any accumulation,” added Edwards. “A slushy 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible in areas where snowfall is the heaviest.”
Morning commuters should give themselves extra time Tuesday morning as some overnight accumulations can lead to slippery road conditions.
Meanwhile, on the warmer side of the storm, showers will continue through at least the evening in eastern Kansas and Oklahoma before expanding into parts of Illinois during the late night.
Any lingering snow will end across the central Great Lakes early in the day on Tuesday. Rain showers are also expected to dissipate through the afternoon as the storm races off to the northeast.
Much colder air will filter into the Rocky Mountains in the wake of the storm, leading to a frigid start Monday and Tuesday morning.
High pressure over the Southeast will block this Arctic air from pushing farther east into the Great Lakes.
The pattern will remain active into the second half of the week as another storm system looks to develop over the southern Plains on Wednesday.
This storm is expected to be much larger and will likely disrupt Halloween activities across much of the eastern half of the country through the end of the week.
Accumulating snow as well as a cold gusty wind is possible across a wide swath of the Midwest Thursday. Now is the time to make any necessary Halloween costume adjustments to prepare for the inclement weather.
For those that do not see snow across the Midwest on Halloween, very cold and windy conditions can be expected. Widespread temperatures in the 20s and 30s along with a cold northerly wind will send temperatures plummeting into the teens and single digits in spots.
Temperatures will likely continue to remain below average into this upcoming weekend as a persistent dip in the jet stream remains in place across the Midwest and Great Lakes.