Downtown Vinton is far more lively and active now compared to the spring shutdown initiated by the spread of COVID-19 last year. Businesses have open signs up, customers are beginning to spread their wings again and the state itself has reported far less cases of the virus compared to a spike in late November.
But one main street business continues to have “CLOSED” scrolling across its videoboard, and has since March. The Palace Theatre had a different 2020 in mind. They were to celebrate their 50th anniversary of reopening the iconic downtown venue. Instead, their doors have remained shut for the most part and movie magic is gone, at least for now.
“The current situation for the Palace is basically a holding pattern,” Marcy Horst, Manager of the Palace Theatre said. ”I continue to monitor area theatres, cinema blogs, and keep in regular touch with our booker, Frank Rash. Unfortunately the majority of movie patrons are not ready to be in enclosed theatres, wearing masks for a few hours.”
Horst learned from Rash that a handful of Iowa theatres have reopened and all are struggling. Small cinemas to big chains such as AMC have faced financial difficulties throughout the pandemic, even if they have opened their doors again. According to Horst, most movie studios have gone to streaming their content online rather than a traditional movie run. Some movies, such as Wonder Woman 84, have done both.
“Perhaps this spring, when the majority have been vaccinated and new pictures start to appear, life will get back to normal,” Horst quoted Rash.
The Palace Theatre is more than a motion picture venue. They stage productions put on by ACT I, who are in a very similar situation to the theatre.
“Our crowd is mainly an elderly population, and the board does not feel comfortable staging shows at this time,” Horst said. “We have discussed holding outdoor productions next summer if Covid is still a factor.”
While hardly anyone outside of the theatre staff has been inside the building the past 11 months, the bills still need to be paid. Over the summer and into the fall, the theatre did popcorn giveaways to help raise funds. The giveaways were a success according to Horst. Community donations have also come in to keep the gas and electric bills paid and their insurance intact. Last month, Cooling Dance Center held their winter recital inside the theatre and placed out a donation jar for the venue. According to Horst, the money donated was enough to pay for all the January bills.
“Patrons were so generous,” Horst said. “ I know it was a true education in community giving for teenage employees Carly, Madi, and Grace to see the generous dollars and checks dropped in the jars every week. When we do reopen it will be because of our loyal patrons.”
While the answer of “when” is still up in the air right now, Horst maintains that the theatre’s public status will make it easier to reopen than most venues. They have taken on a new ticket agent after their previous vendor went under. For now, it’s a wait and see situation.