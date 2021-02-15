The general consensus that everyone has suffered or made special concessions due to the coronavirus pandemic reaches into the heart of Oelwein businesses as well. It’s no understatement that many have had to make tough decisions and faced supply and delivery problems over the past year.
Oelwein’s Furniture Showcase is no exception. Owner Rachel Bachman said in the store’s 31 years of business, the past year has been the most challenging.
“We definitely had to adjust how we did things,” Bachman said. “Part of our business, the flooring section, is essential, so we were able to continue with all the flooring projects we had going on. If you’re building a new home or remodeling and tear up the floor to put in new, you have to have a floor to live in the home, so that is why flooring is considered essential.”
Bachman said they actually did shut down the store in mid-March for a month when the governor first made the announcement, and only worked with clients with whom they had ongoing projects.
“During the shutdown, a couple of us were here every day to take care of the things that continue, even when you’re not open to the public. I have to give a tremendous amount of credit to my assistant store manager Susy Buzynski and Brian Woodward in the warehouse for being here every single day. Susy handled the accounts and answering customer questions, phone calls, etc., and Brian took care of the warehouse. Even with the shutdown, we were still getting truckloads of furniture orders coming in all the time,” she explained. “They were here while I was out in the field working with our clients that were in the middle of a remodeling mess or completing their new homes so they could live in them.”
After that first month, Furniture Showcase was able to gradually open back up, but Bachman said they definitely had to adjust their daily routines. A plexiglass shield went up at the customer counter, wipes, courtesy masks and hand sanitizer pumps greet customers upon entering the store, and all employees wear masks when working with customers while maintaining social distancing.
Bachman said they have stayed busy for the most part, but the projects have changed with the pandemic times. Normally, at this time of year, she would be bidding at least 10 new house projects. Most of the clients looking to build over the winter have held off, partly due to the pandemic, but mainly due to the price of lumber going up about 40 percent.
“There are very few new homes being built because of the lumber prices. On the other hand, people have been either working from home or spending more time at home because there is nowhere to go. Some are looking around their homes and deciding it’s time to update, add a home office, remodel. We’re doing a lot of remodel projects. Like I said, we have stayed busy through all this, the focus just changed,” Bachman said.
The furniture is another story, she pointed out. A lot of furniture manufacturing facilities had to shut down because of the number of COVID-19 cases going through the plants. That has created a much longer backlog on orders.
“Because of the size of our store, which is small by comparison to some, we did a lot of special ordering,” Bachman said. “Normally, it would take 4-8 weeks to special order a piece of upholstered furniture.”
But with raw materials becoming more difficult to import and factories operating at 70 percent or less because of sickness it soon became 10-12 weeks, or up to 16 weeks to wait for an order, depending on the company. At the worst point of the pandemic, every company was 16-26 weeks out in ordering, she said. Right now, it takes 3-5 months to get furniture orders.
“Our special ordering changed to buying off the showroom floor. We got to the point where we had no reserve sofas in the warehouse. Now, we have over 100 recliners on order. We are ordering 6 months out,” she said.
Bachman explained that there are some products people can order online or from a photo and know that it is what they want. Furniture, lighting fixtures, flooring, tile, and window treatments, which are all sold at Furniture Showcase, are better off to be seen in person. That way the customer knows what he or she is getting – color, quality, size, etc.
“That’s why our furnishings are always changing, because we sell off the floor. The problem is waiting months for the back orders,” she said.
Furniture Showcase started in 1990, as a place to purchase quality furniture and window treatments. Within six months, flooring was added. As the store continued to grow, custom tile for showers, bathrooms, mudrooms, laundry and kitchens was added. In 2006 light fixtures were added. Most recently, in 2014, closet organizers have joined the product lines.
The building itself has seen three expansions, the last being more warehouse space, that had previously been in the basement. Now the basement is an extension of the showroom with just a small area for warehouse.
Even with some depleted stock, the showrooms are filled with a variety of furnishings in various styles to attract a large cross-section of decorating tastes.
“What is on display is less than a percent of what we can get to fit customer’s needs,” Bachman said. “If we don’t have it — we can probably find it.”
Bachman says things are looking better and she sees a ray of hope in getting through this, with things improving all the time. Her concern lies in the fact that people have been homebodies for so long, they are getting used to not socializing.
“I hope we don’t lose the people connections. I would personally miss that,” she said.