The Benton County Board of Supervisors approved the resignation of Toni Parizek as Director of Benton County Veteran Affairs on Tuesday, with her last day being on May 14.
“I am certainly going to miss my Veterans and thoroughly enjoyed my time helping people,” Parizek said. “I am excited to spend precious time with my daughter before she begins preschool this fall and see where the path will take me.”
Parizek will continue to work for the department as the Veteran Affairs Committee begins their search for a new director. She noted to the Board her intention was to give everyone enough notice to find a director and assist in training before leaving the position. Parizek has been the Director of Benton County Veterans Affairs since 2014.
“This job is so more encompassing than I realized when I first began and I want to ensure to give the new Director a good base to start,” Parizek said. “We are starting the application process for individuals who are interested and will hire the next Director as soon as we can.”
Parizek stated she “loved” being able to help veterans and their families, admitting she would sometimes find hearse;f more excited than a Veteran when their claim finally went through with the VA office.
“To help someone in such a big way is so gratifying,” Parizek said. “Whether it be helping them get the financial footing they need or, as many of my Veterans have told me, they just wanted validation for what they were going through and wanted the VA to recognize their health issues.Thank you to all of my Veterans for putting your trust in me, I appreciate it more than you know.”
When asked what she’d like to see from the next Benton County VA Director, Parizek noted empathy was an important quality for a candidate to have in her own experience.
“When I took this position I did not realize how much trauma I would be witnessing from others,” Parizek said. “The military can obviously be a hostile environment and that can lead to trauma. I get to hear about peoples worst days and some of their best days. Veterans will entrust me with stories that they have not told anyone else. I had one Veteran sit in my office for a few hours telling me about his experience in Vietnam, it was amazing to hear that kind of history first hand. The next day he called me and thanked me for listening. Before talking with me he had only told his Father these stories, who was also a combat Veteran. He hadn’t even told his wife these things. That is a great honor and privilege for someone to trust you that much.”
In other business, Benton County Treasurer Melinda Schoettmer requested that the hours open for motor vehicle and property request customers change to 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. when the county considered opening more to the public in mid April. Employees will continue to work until 4:30 p.m. The recommendation was accepted by the supervisors.
“Closing at 4:00 p.m. will allow us to finish up the customers waiting in line, write any refund checks, balance cash drawers, and sanitize our two offices by 4:30 p.m.,” Schoettmer wrote in her recommendation.
The board also approved 75th Street in Florence Township be closed off beginning next week to allow for the construction of a box culvert.