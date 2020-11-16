VINTON – Changes will be coming for parking at Tilford Elementary following a discussion during a Vinton council committee meeting.
Members of the Public Safety committee met before the regular council meeting to discuss parking at the elementary with Kyle Reeves, Tilford principal, and Ted Paxton, Vinton Police Chief.
All in attendance agreed that the safety of students crossing E 13th Street before and after school was the most important thing. The matter was discussed after concerns about the safety of students had been raised by community members.
Earlier this fall, the Vinton Shellsburg school district did some paving on school grounds and asked for no parking on either side of the street in from the school during that time.
“We had some parents who parked on the avenues instead of in the street, but many came through the line,” Reeves said. Reeves shared that the school district did have staff members at the intersections of 4th and 6th Avenue to help students with crossing the street. “But there are times when students may cut between cars to cross the street, and anyone driving may not see the student.”
Committee members debated about having no parking on just the south side of 13th Street versus both sides of the street from 4th Avenue to 6th Avenue.
“For the safety of our students and staff we would like to see the south side as no parking,” Reeves stated.
Paxton suggested making both sides of the street as no parking, but making the requirement to be effective during school hours only.
Committee members agreed that having no parking from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on E 13 Street from 4th to 6th Avenue made sense.
“I like the idea of the hours,” Reeves added. “That way our neighbors will be able to park on the street at night or during the weekends.” Also, should there be a time when school concerts could be held again at school, that would help with the crowd parking of parents and family members attending events.
Scott Meyer, Vinton street superintendent, was in attendance during the meeting. Meyer stated that signs could be ordered to be installed on the street to make people aware. “We will probably want three signs on each side,” Meyer stated.
Before the change will be made and signs posted, the item will be placed on a future council agenda for the full council to vote on.