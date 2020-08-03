Position, Race No., Name, Category, Category, Position and Age, City, State, Distance, Pace, time
1 821 Tyler Schnell Overall 1 19 1 Center Point Iowa 3.107 6:24 min/m 19:53.7
2 748 Matt Millard 40-49 1 45 2 Altoona Iowa 3.107 6:59 min/m 21:42.9
3 813 Charley Cronk 30-39 1 36 3 Vinton Iowa 3.107 7:05 min/m 22:01.4
4 801 Alex Torres 14 and under 1 12 4 Vinton Iowa 3.107 7:15 min/m 22:31.5
5 738 Daniel Mckenna 40-49 2 43 5 Vinton Iowa 3.107 7:16 min/m 22:37.0
6 656 Jack Blais 14 and under 2 12 6 Vinton Iowa 3.107 7:23 min/m 22:57.7
7 822 Stefan Pyles 30-39 2 32 7 Cedar Rapids Iowa 3.107 7:35 min/m 23:34.4
8 805 Matt Walston Virtual 1 26 8 Vinton Iowa 3.107 7:37 min/m 23:41.0
9 818 Andrew Hanscom 30-39 3 30 9 Vinton Iowa 3.107 7:37 min/m 23:42.7
10 826 Ian Allsup 15-19 1 15 10 Vinton Iowa 3.107 7:39 min/m 23:47.5
11 680 Zachary Dickinson 14 and under 3 13 11 Garrison Iowa 3.107 7:39 min/m 23:48.1
12 819 Kristin Mossman Overall 1 31 1 Vinton Iowa 3.107 7:44 min/m 24:02.0
13 690 Tate Druschel 14 and under 4 11 12 Vinton Iowa 3.107 7:48 min/m 24:16.7
14 681 Laura Dierks 30-39 1 30 2 Center Point Iowa 3.107 7:55 min/m 24:37.4
15 827 Isaac Allsup 15-19 2 17 13 Vinton Iowa 3.107 7:56 min/m 24:41.5
16 668 Tom Burke 40-49 3 42 14 Vinton Iowa 3.107 8:01 min/m 24:55.4
17 732 Cassandra Mahoney 30-39 2 33 3 Center Point Iowa 3.107 8:01 min/m 24:57.1
18 696 Robbie Gattman 30-39 4 37 15 Vinton Iowa 3.107 8:03 min/m 25:02.0
19 686 Dusty Druschel 30-39 5 39 16 Vinton Iowa 3.107 8:20 min/m 25:56.6
20 700 Molly Haisman 15-19 1 15 4 Vinton Iowa 3.107 8:28 min/m 26:20.4
21 734 Lisa Marter 30-39 3 36 5 Vinton Iowa 3.107 8:29 min/m 26:22.9
22 761 Julia Paine Virtual 1 13 6 Urbana Iowa 3.107 8:30 min/m 26:26.0
23 762 Lew Paine Virtual 2 45 17 Urbana Iowa 3.107 8:30 min/m 26:27.0
24 772 Sydney Robertson 20-29 1 23 7 Shellsburg Iowa 3.107 8:35 min/m 26:40.9
25 820 Shelley Mossman 40-49 1 44 8 Vinton Iowa 3.107 8:51 min/m 27:32.6
26 771 Rick Robertson 50-59 1 59 18 Shellsburg Iowa 3.107 8:59 min/m 27:55.4
27 679 Brant Dickinson 14 and under 5 14 19 Garrison Iowa 3.107 8:59 min/m 27:55.4
28 758 Eli Page 14 and under 6 14 20 Vinton Iowa 3.107 8:59 min/m 27:56.2
29 794 Debra Stewart Virtual 2 57 9 West Des Moines Iowa 3.107 9:11 min/m 28:33.0
30 735 Matthew Martin 50-59 2 58 21 Vinton Iowa 3.107 9:17 min/m 28:53.3
31 727 Emily Locher Virtual 3 45 10 Weston Connecticut 3.107 9:29 min/m 29:30.0
32 814 Sage Holmes 15-19 3 17 22 Vinton Iowa 3.107 9:32 min/m 29:38.6
33 825 Kelly Allsup 40-49 2 43 11 Vinton Iowa 3.107 9:34 min/m 29:43.9
34 707 Graham Henkle 15-19 4 16 23 Vinton Iowa 3.107 9:35 min/m 29:47.6
35 666 Mindy Burke 40-49 3 43 12 Vinton Iowa 3.107 9:40 min/m 30:03.4
36 657 Madeline Blais 14 and under 1 12 13 Vinton Iowa 3.107 9:41 min/m 30:06.9
37 658 William Blais 40-49 4 46 24 Vinton Iowa 3.107 9:43 min/m 30:14.2
38 793 Brayden Stainbrook 15-19 5 16 25 Vinton Iowa 3.107 9:44 min/m 30:17.2
39 711 Luke Henkle 40-49 5 44 26 Vinton Iowa 3.107 9:49 min/m 30:31.6
40 652 Diane Alsager 60+ 1 61 14 Cedar Rapids Iowa 3.107 9:59 min/m 31:03.0
41 678 Rachel Dedrick 40-49 4 44 15 Van Horne Iowa 3.107 10:03 min/m 31:13.6
42 750 John Moffitt 60+ 1 68 27 Dysart Iowa 3.107 10:07 min/m 31:28.2
43 804 Logan Walston Virtual 4 26 16 Vinton Iowa 3.107 10:22 min/m 32:14.0
44 776 Austin Sasek 20-29 1 26 28 Garrison Iowa 3.107 10:52 min/m 33:48.1
45 823 Dean Wieditz 60+ 2 77 29 Vinton Iowa 3.107 10:54 min/m 33:54.4
46 775 Anna Sasek 15-19 2 17 17 Garrison Iowa 3.107 11:27 min/m 35:35.4
47 699 Stephanie Gibbs Virtual 5 32 18 Vinton Iowa 3.107 11:50 min/m 36:47.0
48 824 Sophie Mossman 14 and under 2 10 19 Vinton Iowa 3.107 11:52 min/m 36:55.0
49 763 Toni Parizek Virtual 6 32 20 Garrison Iowa 3.107 12:05 min/m 37:34.0
50 655 Jan Bearbower Virtual 7 64 21 Garrison Iowa 3.107 12:05 min/m 37:35.0
51 810 Larry Druschel 60+ 3 73 30 Vinton Iowa 3.107 12:23 min/m 38:29.0
52 757 Carson Page 14 and under 7 10 31 Vinton Iowa 3.107 12:24 min/m 38:33.6
53 708 Jessica Henkle Virtual 8 42 22 Vinton Iowa 3.107 12:33 min/m 39:01.0
54 677 Nicole Daws Virtual 9 35 23 Swedesboro New Jersey 3.107 13:25 min/m 41:44.0
55 676 Isabelle Dahlstrom 14 and under 3 13 24 Vinton Iowa 3.107 13:57 min/m 43:21.9
56 667 Sadie Burke 14 and under 4 13 25 Vinton Iowa 3.107 13:57 min/m 43:22.2
57 798 Dawn Swain Virtual 10 56 26 Davison Michigan 3.107 14:16 min/m 44:20.0
58 777 Ayden Sasek 14 and under 8 13 32 Garrison Iowa 3.107 14:26 min/m 44:51.7
59 774 Andrew Sasek 20-29 2 23 33 Garrison Iowa 3.107 14:26 min/m 44:51.7
60 778 Demia Sasek 40-49 5 48 27 Garrison Iowa 3.107 14:32 min/m 45:12.2
61 760 Kirk Page 50-59 3 50 34 Vinton Iowa 3.107 15:17 min/m 47:29.7
62 756 Barb Page 50-59 1 51 28 Vinton Iowa 3.107 15:17 min/m 47:29.9
63 811 Alice Timmerman 50-59 2 53 29 Vinton Iowa 3.107 15:24 min/m 47:51.4
64 695 Lisa Gattman 30-39 4 31 30 Vinton Iowa 3.107 15:27 min/m 48:02.7
65 812 Mike Myers 50-59 4 56 35 Vinton Iowa 3.107 15:27 min/m 48:02.7
66 788 Linda Slobodnik 50-59 3 57 31 Delhi Iowa 3.107 15:51 min/m 49:16.7
67 809 Linda Druschel 60+ 2 72 32 Vinton Iowa 3.107 16:00 min/m 49:43.2
68 664 Elizabeth Burke 14 and under 5 9 33 Vinton Iowa 3.107 16:11 min/m 50:16.9
69 687 Mazy Druschel 14 and under 6 9 34 Vinton Iowa 3.107 16:13 min/m 50:23.4
70 665 Kalinda Burke 15-19 3 15 35 Vinton Iowa 3.107 16:14 min/m 50:26.5
71 802 Alecia Walker 40-49 6 43 36 Vinton Iowa 3.107 16:24 min/m 50:57.8
72 694 Cindy Forsyth 60+ 3 65 37 Vinton Iowa 3.107 16:48 min/m 52:13.7
73 733 Cathy Maile 60+ 4 67 38 Atkins Iowa 3.107 16:49 min/m 52:15.1
74 781 Rachel Seabold 30-39 5 33 39 Marion Iowa 3.107 16:49 min/m 52:15.1
75 688 Miles Druschel 14 and under 9 4 36 Vinton Iowa 3.107 16:56 min/m 52:38.3
76 663 Bennett Burke 14 and under 10 6 37 Vinton Iowa 3.107 16:56 min/m 52:38.6
77 768 Jess Rich 30-39 6 33 40 Vinton Iowa 3.107 17:01 min/m 52:55.3
78 752 Elizabeth Nelsen 30-39 7 30 41 Vinton Iowa 3.107 17:02 min/m 52:56.8
79 689 Nicole Druschel 30-39 8 39 42 Vinton Iowa 3.107 17:17 min/m 53:44.4
80 684 Corynn Downs 40-49 7 40 43 Vinton Iowa 3.107 17:18 min/m 53:45.9
81 739 Emily Mclaughlin 30-39 9 37 44 Vinton Iowa 3.107 17:18 min/m 53:46.0
82 728 Autum Lopata 30-39 10 39 45 Center Point Iowa 3.107 17:18 min/m 53:46.5
83 729 Ann Lyons Virtual 11 59 46 Cedar Falls Iowa 3.107 17:35 min/m 54:38.0
84 730 Patrick Lyons Virtual 3 59 38 Cedar Falls Iowa 3.107 17:35 min/m 54:39.0
85 717 Holly Inman 20-29 2 27 47 Vinton Iowa 3.107 17:41 min/m 54:58.1
86 716 Brenda Inman 50-59 4 54 48 Vinton Iowa 3.107 17:42 min/m 55:00.0
87 718 Jamie Inman 20-29 3 25 49 Vinton Iowa 3.107 17:42 min/m 55:01.4
88 749 Kathy Miller 60+ 5 67 50 Vinton Iowa 3.107 18:21 min/m 57:03.1
89 765 Joanne Radeke Virtual 12 61 51 Keystone Iowa 3.107 18:44 min/m 58:13.0
90 721 Carol Kerner Virtual 13 52 52 Shellsburg Iowa 3.107 19:19 min/m 00:04.0
91 674 Peggy Cronk 60+ 6 61 53 Vinton Iowa 3.107 20:26 min/m 03:29.1
92 675 Steve Cronk 60+ 4 63 39 Vinton Iowa 3.107 20:26 min/m 03:29.9