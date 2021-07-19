During the annual Party in the Park, the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA chapter provided a petting zoo and pony rides for kids. The petting zoo was on Saturday, June 18th and members brought in their animals and set pens out. The petting zoo consisted of cows, goats, chickens, rabbits, a sheep, and of course, horses. The pony rides started at 11:00 A.M. and ended at 3:00 P.M. and there was always a line of kids waiting for their chance! It was a great way for the FFA chapter to get involved with the community, and one could even say it was a recruitment activity. The FFA members were able to inform kids in the community about FFA and what our chapter does throughout the year. Members from the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA chapter also helped set out and clean up trash barrels for Party in the Park. The FFA chapter loved getting involved with the community and can’t wait to help out with Party in the Park again next year!
