I think that we can all agree that 2020 has definitely not been going the way any of us thought it would. With the thought of safety and social distancing in mind, along with keeping our community as safe as possible, we have made the difficult decision to postpone Party in the Park 2020. We will now be hosting our annual three-day event July 30-August 1.
We are partnering with Virginia Gay Hospital to run their Party in Pink race on Friday, July 31st.
We have talked with our bands and our vendors and we should be in a great position to just move back a few short weeks for all of our peace of mind. We did not come to this decision lightly, but we feel it is the right thing to do.
We look forward to seeing you all in the Park in July!!!