Party Pasta Salad

I try to stay away from advertising specific name-brand products because, well, that’s free advertising and this is a newspaper. However, the Italian dressing called for in this recipe is a great flavor that complements grilled burgers or other grilled meats. Really, you can use whatever brand you prefer.
Ingredients:
1 lb pasta, tri-colored fusilli (cooked according to package directions, drained and cooled)
1 large cucumber, peeled and diced
1 large red onion, peeled and diced
1 medium green pepper, diced
1 medium red pepper, diced
1 medium yellow pepper, diced
4 medium Roma tomatoes, diced
1 pkg of pepperoni slices, quartered
1 can medium black olives, drained and sliced
1-8 oz brick, mozzarella cheese
1-8 oz brick, sharp cheddar cheese
fresh grated Romano cheese (add when serving)
1 bunch broccoli florets, chopped
1 sprig(s) rosemary, chopped
fresh oregano to taste, chopped
One bottle Ken’s Steakhouse Lite Italian Dressing
Directions:
1. Prepare pasta according to directions, drain, cool, and drizzle with a small amount of extra virgin olive oil. Set aside.
2. Chop all vegetables and add to pasta, mix in well.
3. Dice pepperoni and cheeses; add to pasta and vegetables. Fold in. Add fresh seasonings to taste.
4. Add Italian dressing and stir well. Refrigerate for 2-4 hours before serving. Best if made the day beforehand.
5. Stir well and add fresh grated Romano cheese just before serving.