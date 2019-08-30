Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Party Pasta Salad

I try to stay away from advertising specific name-brand products because, well, that’s free advertising and this is a newspaper. However, the Italian dressing called for in this recipe is a great flavor that complements grilled burgers or other grilled meats. Really, you can use whatever brand you prefer.

Ingredients:

1 lb pasta, tri-colored fusilli (cooked according to package directions, drained and cooled)

1 large cucumber, peeled and diced

1 large red onion, peeled and diced

1 medium green pepper, diced

1 medium red pepper, diced

1 medium yellow pepper, diced

4 medium Roma tomatoes, diced

1 pkg of pepperoni slices, quartered

1 can medium black olives, drained and sliced

1-8 oz brick, mozzarella cheese

1-8 oz brick, sharp cheddar cheese

fresh grated Romano cheese (add when serving)

1 bunch broccoli florets, chopped

1 sprig(s) rosemary, chopped

fresh oregano to taste, chopped

One bottle Ken’s Steakhouse Lite Italian Dressing

Directions:

1. Prepare pasta according to directions, drain, cool, and drizzle with a small amount of extra virgin olive oil. Set aside.

2. Chop all vegetables and add to pasta, mix in well.

3. Dice pepperoni and cheeses; add to pasta and vegetables. Fold in. Add fresh seasonings to taste.

4. Add Italian dressing and stir well. Refrigerate for 2-4 hours before serving. Best if made the day beforehand.

5. Stir well and add fresh grated Romano cheese just before serving.

