Pasta with Eggplant

Serves 4
This tasty eggplant pasta dish comes together in less than 30 minutes making it perfect for quick and easy meals.
Ingredients:
1 large can of chopped tomatoes (26-32 oz)
6 oz. pasta, such as rigatoni
¼ cup fresh basil, sliced or torn (optional)
3 chopped cloves of garlic
- 1 medium eggplant, cut into 1-inch cubes
¹/³ c crumbled feta cheese
5 T olive oil
¼ c grated Parmesan cheese
1 pinch of red pepper flakes
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
1. Start by cooking the pasta as directed.
2. Meanwhile, heat 4 tablespoons of oil in a heavy bottom skillet over medium heat, add the eggplant and cook until lightly golden brown on all sides and tender, about 2-3 minutes per side, before setting aside.
3. Heat the remaining oil in the same pan, add the garlic and red pepper flakes and cook until fragrant, about a minute.
4. Add chopped tomatoes and bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer for a minute before seasoning with salt and pepper to taste and mixing in the eggplant.
5. Divide the cooked pasta between 4 dishes, top with the eggplant sauce, the cheeses, fresh basil and enjoy.
Note: one medium eggplant is about 4 c diced.