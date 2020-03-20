Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Pasta with Eggplant

Serves 4

This tasty eggplant pasta dish comes together in less than 30 minutes making it perfect for quick and easy meals.

Ingredients:

1 large can of chopped tomatoes (26-32 oz)

6 oz. pasta, such as rigatoni

¼ cup fresh basil, sliced or torn (optional)

3 chopped cloves of garlic

  • 1 medium eggplant, cut into 1-inch cubes

¹/³ c crumbled feta cheese

5 T olive oil

¼ c grated Parmesan cheese

1 pinch of red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Start by cooking the pasta as directed.

2. Meanwhile, heat 4 tablespoons of oil in a heavy bottom skillet over medium heat, add the eggplant and cook until lightly golden brown on all sides and tender, about 2-3 minutes per side, before setting aside.

3. Heat the remaining oil in the same pan, add the garlic and red pepper flakes and cook until fragrant, about a minute.

4. Add chopped tomatoes and bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer for a minute before seasoning with salt and pepper to taste and mixing in the eggplant.

5. Divide the cooked pasta between 4 dishes, top with the eggplant sauce, the cheeses, fresh basil and enjoy.

Note: one medium eggplant is about 4 c diced.

