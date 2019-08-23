Sept. 25, 1937 — Aug. 11, 2019
STRAWBERRY POINT — Charles D. Ager, 81, died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at his home near Strawberry Point. Chuck was born Sept. 25, 1937, to Charles M. and Elizabeth (Coy) Ager. After completing studies at Wartburg Seminary in Dubuque in 1969, he was ordained later that year at St. John Lutheran Church in Dundee. From 1969-1994 he served northeast Iowa Lutheran parishes at New Hampton, Boyd, Dundee, Lamont, and McGregor. He later served at Wellsburg, and as interim pastor at St. Paul Lutheran, Maynard. He married Jean Beaver of Milwaukee, Aug. 19, 1961 (d. June 28, 1992); Dec. 26, 1993, Chuck married Beverly Ohnstad of Winona, Minn. She survives, along with 4 children, 3 grandchildren, 6 siblings, 3 sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 305 Elkader St., Strawberry Point, with lunch after the service. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday and for one hour before the service Saturday in the church parish hall. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Chuck chose to participate in the Mayo Clinic’s Whole-Body Anatomical Bequest program for medical education and research. Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Arlington, has facilitated his donation.
The family requests any memorials be directed to one of these Strawberry Point organizations: Emanuel Lutheran, Ewalu Bible Camp, or Seeds of Hope.