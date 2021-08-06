Perhaps you have read books by J.R.R. Tolkein. If not, you are probably familiar with the “The Lord of the Ring” movie series.
Gandalf is a wizard in the stories. He told his friend Frodo both the sad and dark story of “The Ring” and also told him that the evil master Lord Sauron had returned to Middle Earth. When he was finished Frodo said, “I wish it need not have happened in my time.”
“So do I,” replies Gandalf, “and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”
Here we are in “our times.” I, with you, have wearied of the scourge of Covid19. Should we wear masks or not? Should we social distance or be done with it? I’ve wearied with the “uncivil discourse” that permeates almost every discussion in politics, religion, social care. Should we have more police or less? Should the government print more money or tighten monetary policy? The words of Rodney King in 1992 resonate with me, “Can’t we all just get along?”
I think of King David in the Old Testament of the Bible. He complied a hymnal for the Jewish nation. We know it as “The Psalms.”
In Psalm 131 David lamented about things he obviously “wished had not happened in his time.” In verse one he affirmed something: There are things in life that I simply will not understand, and I have to accept that.
That’s a hard thing to do. Our minds go immediately to “How do we fix this?” If we can be part of a solution, shame on us if we are not. But sometimes the things happening in our times are not even going to be understood, much less fixed.
Then David talks in Psalm 131 about how he is like a weaned child. An unweaned child wants her mother for her mother’s milk. A weaned child wants her mother because she is her mother. David says, “I’m like that” but he wasn’t talking about his Mother, he was saying “I know who my Father is.” He knew his Heavenly Father and he wanted Him because He was his Father!
Which is what leads to David’s conclusion. “Hope in God.” You and I get anxious about the things happening in our times and we get our hope out of place. We begin to hope that things will be right . . . according to our (differing) ideals . . . when our only secure hope is in God, not life circumstances.
Jesus Christ, God’s Son, put it this way, “I am the Way (hope for a world adrift), the Truth (hope for a world wondering “what do I believe”) and the Life (hope for a world in despair), no man can come to the Father except through Me.”
I hope your hope is in a certain place.