Then the LORD said to Moses, “I’m going to make bread rain down from the sky for you. The people will go out each day and gather just enough for that day. In this way, I’ll test them to see whether or not they follow my Instruction.” Exodus 16:4 CEB
Exodus chapter 16 is one of many reminders that the Bible contains a history of God’s determined, gracious, exuberant, forgiving, reconciling love – not perfect people.
Let’s begin by remembering God didn’t love Israel because they were the greatest, largest, most successful people. Far from it. They began with God blessing ancient Sarah and Abraham. They were slaves. Their leaders were from the most unlikely. They were a worn, tattered remnant. They were unfaithful to God.
I love the Bible because it shows us who we are. That’s one reason I genuinely believe it’s truthfulness. It tells our story like we really are. In that truth, we may find our hope.
Exodus chapters 14 and 15 tell the defining story of Israel. God opened the way through the Red Sea. They were free from Egyptian slavery. They lifted a great song of praise to God, their salvation! Then, one chapter later, that praise, turns to talking about slavery being easier than the responsibilities for freedom God gave them. The people murmured, “You’re not a God to be trusted!” They complained. “We wish you’d killed us back in Egypt!”
Such bluntness toward God may surprise many people, but I remember a seminary professor who said, “Open your eyes when reading the Bible. You’ll find people so close and tight with God, so confident in God’s good will, that they can say whatever is on their mind when they talk to God.”
And so, the familiar story in Exodus should be read over and over to see how God responds when the faithful murmur and complain.
First, God responds with miraculous signs and wonders. The people end up with enough food to insure their survival. Second, God responds with even more demands and commands to these people. God says, “I’ll test them to see whether or not they follow my Instruction” (16: 4ff).
God puts much faith upon people, who put their faith in God. In faith, we may murmur and complain, and then move out in confidence that God gives us what God commands of us; God refuses to leave us to our own devices. In faith, we’re to take what God has given us and develop it for God’s purposes. We’re free, then, to complain the right way. That is one lesson from the desert manna.
We can look at the pandemic, the fires, and the hurricanes winds, we can look at the political divisions, economic woes, civil unrest, lack of justice and discord without any signs of peace coming. We can open our eyes, see it all, clinch our fists and scream, “God, why?”
We can shed our tears at night saying, “Lord, this isn’t what I want for my family. This isn’t what I want for my community. This isn’t what I want at all. What you’ve given me is too hard for me to do. I cannot do it.”
We can because, by the greatest love, God is determined to be our God.
In The Weight of Glory, C. S. Lewis reminds us we are too easily pleased. We too easily adjust and adapt to present arrangements. We pick sides, judge those who are different as “wrong,” and hunker down in our pain, when, instead, we may dare to ask God for more.
There is, then, Lewis argues, a sort of complaining that comes from our Holy Discontent. Holy Discontent is that yearning God implants in us for a new heaven and a new earth. If we express our complains to God and sit with them, we may find they’re not simply because we find the way difficult. It may be that God has planted in us the desire to expect more from life.
That is how I think of Church. Church isn’t about people trying to live up to a moral code. Instead, it’s a place where there’s time, growth, knowledge and honesty of God and self. It’s a place for truth telling. It’s a place for commitment toward us that enables us to be real and fully who we’re intended to be. It’s a place we find we’re known better than we know ourselves, so there’s no point in us coming in all puffed up, pretending, and putting on acts. It’s a place where someone’s going to be there for us, even when we’re not on our best. It’s a place where there’s a bond that cannot be broken. It’s a place to experience free, relaxed, unburdened moments. It’s a place to celebrate good fortune and to weep despair.
It’s such a place because that’s the way it is with a loving God. And, therefore, so it can be with one another, with whomever walks through our doors, and with whomever we meet on the streets every day. That’s the freedom God gives us. That’s following Jesus. Amen.
The Rev. Kent Leydens is on the rolls of the honorably retired in the Presbyterian Church (USA). He is a spiritual director who serves as the Supply Pastor for Christ United Presbyterian Church and a chaplain associate at MercyOne Hospital.