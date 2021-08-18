Patricia Anthony

VINTON: Patricia Joan (Driscol) Anthony, age 85, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, August 23, 2021 at the First Christian Church in Vinton with Rev. Richard Jumper officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until service time. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately following the service. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton.
Patricia was born on October 6, 1935, in rural Benton County, the daughter of L. Wallace and Kathryn (Jewel) Driscol. Patricia graduated from Lincoln High School in Vinton in 1954, and Allen Memorial School of Nursing in Waterloo. She worked as a registered Nurse at Schoitz Hospital in Waterloo, in San Diego, CA and Virginia Gay Hospital until her retirement. She was united in marriage to David Anthony on June 27, 1972, at the First Christian Church in Vinton. Patricia and David traveled to almost all 50 states, where David worked as a seasonal National Park Ranger. They also enjoyed foster parenting for 13 years. Patricia was a member of the First Christian Church in Vinton.
She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Lawrence) Cyr of Missouri; 2 grandchildren, Emily (Brad) Harding, and Kathryn Keller; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and her brother Larry (Sandy) Driscol of Vinton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband David in 2013.
