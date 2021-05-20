Patricia Hopper

VINTON: Patricia Ann (Hepker) Hopper, age 76, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at her home with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, May 24, 2021 at the First Christian Church in Vinton with Rev. Dick Jumper officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Maplewood Cemetery in Vinton. Friends may call from 9:30 AM until service time on Monday at the church. Masks will be at the attendee’s discretion.
Pat was born on April 5, 1945 in Urbana, the daughter of Clifford and Lela (Boyles) Hepker. On June 24, 1962, she was united in marriage to Jack Hopper at the Urbana Methodist Church.
Pat was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed card clubs, trout fishing and especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband Jack of Vinton; children, Wade (Shelly) Hopper of Vinton, Duane (Sherri) Hopper of LaPorte City, Penny (Chad) Bauer of Cedar Rapids; son-in-law, Steve Bauer of Brandon; 10 grandchildren, Jake (Katie) Bauer, Miranda (Nick) Hartkemeyer, Taylor Bauer, Kristin (Jacob) Losenicky, Michael Hopper, Victoria (Garret) Birker, Megan Hopper, Dakota Hopper, Ella Bauer, Jazmine Bauer; 9 great grandchildren; and her siblings, Phyllis (Lawrence) Noe of Quasqueton, Ron (Mary) Hepker of Buffalo, WY, and Karen Moore of Sylvester, GA
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter Lori Bauer; and her brother Randy Hepker.
