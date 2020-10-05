The USA Patriot Tour will be coming to Vinton on Saturday, Oct. 10 with five custom fire trucks on display on the south side of the Benton County courthouse (4th Street) from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 pm. The Patriot vehicles will make the 5000-mile journey this fall, five fire trucks and two SUVs. The themes include: The Flag & our Constitution, Military, Police, Monuments, the 2nd Amendment and Freedom of Religion.
A group of patriots who have volunteered to drive iconic fire and safety vehicles across the country to change the rhetoric. Our trucks have been wrapped to celebrate and memorialize our Constitution, the founding fathers who created it, and the men and women, past and present, who have defended those inalienable rights and freedoms for all Americans.
Our nation is in crisis. Our country needs to rally behind something positive, inspiring, and uniting. We need to strip away the language that categorically divides us and come together to celebrate all that this country stands for – life, liberty, justice, freedoms, and boundless opportunity to make a unique mark on this world.