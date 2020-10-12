It was a spur of the moment idea for Dave Graybill. When considering how to bring what makes America great, the Arizona native and Pink Heals founder put out a social media post asking a question of his followers
“What if I rally a bunch of fire trucks, make them patriotic and ride across America to focus on the greatness of our country?” Graybill inquired.
On Saturday, those trucks and nearly 100 veterans on motorbikes rode into Vinton with a police and fire escort from the middle school to their destination on the south side of the Benton County Courthouse. The trucks were parked as residents came to admire the four trucks, each dedicated to a different American ideal.
“First our military, who creates basically the front door and are the gate to our personal property,” Graybill said. “Then the police, who right now are the most important institution in the United States, because they create harmony within our communities, based on creating rule of law people. We have our monument truck, reflecting the beauty of our history, the gateway to our future. And our American flag and Constitution truck.”
The tour began in Phoenix, AZ and will end in Washington D.C. on election day. Graybill had a contact in the Bramows in Vinton, leading to the tour stopping from Marshalltown. Diana Bramow watched as veterans and retired policemen drove into town with awe.
“This is necessary with all the negativism going on,” Bramow said. “ I think the people that are here have seen a very positive atmosphere being brought to our community.”
Among the riders was Dan Lane of Vinton, a U.S. Army veteran, who met the tour in Marshalltown to arrive in Vinton. He noted the ride brought respect and knowledge for other veterans on the tour, which he believed made up 90 percent of his fellow riders.
“It’s a reminder of family, because in the military, it’s all about the brotherhood,” Lane said. “It’s all about you know, protecting and always being there for each other. With everything going on in the world, let’s remember that we are all in this together. We’re all one country.”
Graybill stated he was excited about the reception the tour received arriving into Vinton 11 days into the event.
“Midwesterners are very genuine and believe in the American symbolism of the flag ,” Graybill said. “A lot of people in these small towns served in the military. Bringing patriotism here is a no-brainer.”
The Patriots, God and Country tour set up in Vinton from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. After they were finished, the tour stopped at eight veteran's homes, including Ron Geiger's house, for a photo op.
"I was just tinkering around on my computer when my wife, Carol, came in and told me there were folks waiting outside who wanted to talk to me," Geiger said. "I could hear sirens outside, so I wondered if there was a fire close by. I went out and saw the fancy trucks, firemen and the organizers. I had gone to see the trucks at the courthouse earlier. I was surprised when they stopped for me."
Geiger stated the organizers wanted help located more veterans to visit, which he knew several. His wife was aware the trucks would be coming to their house, but Geiger had no idea.
"I'm grateful these veterans, firemen and everyone involved," Geiger said. "They made all of this possible. I just want to thank them and am appreciative of everything they did on Saturday."