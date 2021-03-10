Shawna (Nelson) Patterson of Atkins has been selected for the 100 Great Iowa Nurses program, honoring nurses in a variety of health care sectors based on “on their concern for humanity, their contribution to the community and to the nursing profession, their leadership and mentoring.”
“I was excited and a little shocked to get a letter about my nomination,” Patterson said. “I wasn’t sure about telling anyone at first. I’m not one to toot my own horn, but it is a huge honor. I’d like to thank Brenda Oehler for nominating me and acknowledging the work I’ve done.”
Patterson is an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, where she works in three different units in the adult division performing duties such as education, research and supervising. She was nominated for this honor recognizing 100 nurses from across the state by Brenda Oehler, Director of Nursing Operation at St. Luke’s, who noted her leadership over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Shawna is a quiet leader with a calming presence,” Oehler said. “I’ve really been impressed with her work this past year. She serves as an APRN, but during COVID we had to shift our priorities quite a bit. She spent many months filling in as a health supervisor with critical care experience taking care of COVID patients. Then later in the year, she moved to direct patient care when we had a supervisor vacancy. She went seamlessly in those areas and coached the nurses.”
Oehler praised Patterson’s leadership when the hospital had to add another COVID care unit last year and she stepped in immediately. Patterson described 2020 as a “whirlwind of different things happening at once”, with duties changing rapidly.
“I have to credit Brenda for guiding me where I am at today,” Patterson said. “She was the one that hired me here at St. Luke's Hospital. I’ve been in multiple roles over the last three years and Brenda has been there for me through it all.”
100 Great Iowa Nurses will recognize honorees on May 2 with a virtual ceremony, preceding National Nurses Week from May 6-12. This is the 17th year of the program. The honorees this year come from 39 different counties and is sponsored by the University of Iowa College of Nursing, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, MercyOne, Mary Greeley Medical Center and other donors.