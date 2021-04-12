LaPorte City - Patricia M. “Patty” McKenna, 99, years old of Friendship Village, Waterloo, IA, and formerly of La Porte City, IA, died early Wednesday morning, April 7, 2021, at Friendship Village - Park Lane Health Center in Waterloo.
Patty was born March 17, 1922, in Tama County, IA, the daughter of William Klein and Gertrude (Gibson) Klein. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish and graduated from St. Mary High School with the class of 1940. On November 5, 1941, she was united in marriage to Robert Joseph McKenna, her high school sweetheart, at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. As they began their life together, they farmed and raised their family. They had 67 years together before Bob preceded her in death on July 25, 2009. Patty enjoyed dancing and playing cards, crocheting, taking bus trips to casinos, she also, enjoyed social events and people. She knew the importance of life’s events and always remembered her family by sending cards to each until her eyes failed in the past 2 years. In addition to the church she was a member of the St. Mary’s Rosary Society; Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court 49 in Waterloo; the Red Hot Peppers Club; and the Vinton 4th Street Diner Card Groups.
Patty is survived by three daughters, Lois Schmitt of Vinton, Evelyn “Evie” (Cleo) Schmit of Jesup, Shirley (Mike) Roth of Ft. Myers, FL; three sons, Joe McKenna of Hudson, Dick (Colette) McKenna of Vinton, Gary (Teresa) McKenna of Vinton; son in law, Dann Krafka of Solon;
27 grandchildren, Mike (Kim) Schmitt, Mark (Brenda) Schmitt, Matt (Kristin) Schmitt, Melinda (Tony) Duckworth, Sandy (John) Brandvold, Sue (Terry) Borman, Steve (Karma) Schmit, Karen (Jim) Keefe, Michelle Nelson, Sara (Lee) Campbell, Charlie McKenna and fiancé Shannon Harden, Tracy (Jay) Severtsgaard, Dan McKenna, Dawn (Karl) Janssen, John (Nichole) McKenna, Katie (Brian) Hopper, Nathan (Jennifer) McKenna, Lisa (Clint) DeBuhr, Jason (Kimberly) McKenna, David (Dee) McKenna, Becky (Aaron) Kruckenberg, Nick (Holly) McKenna, Liz DeJoode, Andrew McKenna, Ashley McKenna, Alex Krafka, Ryan (Jeanette) Krafka; 46 great grandchildren, Megan (Ken) Roesnner, Alex (Lindsay) Schmitt, Courtney Schmitt, Mikaela Schmitt, Taylor Duckworth, Jake Brandvold, Jackson Borman, Amber Borman, Cole Borman, Spencer Schmit, Drew Schmit, Patrick Keefe, Cameron Keefe, Colin Nelson, Aiden Nelson, McKenna Nelson, Reese Campbell, Kyle Campbell, Max McKenna, Madeline McKenna, Meredith McKenna, Tyler Severtsgaard, Grant Severtsgaard, Noel McKenna, Wesley McKenna, Carly Janssen, Sam Janssen, Clayton McKenna, Will McKenna, Abigail McKenna, Matthew Hopper, Ben Hopper, Caitlin (Sean) Butorac, Caleb Kruckenberg, Bailey McKenna, Addison McKenna, Natalie McKenna, Jack DeJoode, Jules DeJoode, Mikayla McKenna, Madison McKenna, Macey McKenna, Erika McKenna, Jared McKenna, Tate DeBuhr, Tanner DeBuhr; one great great-grandson, Calvin Roesnner; twin great great-granddaughters, Hadassah Butorac and Zion Butorac; two sisters, JoAnn (Cletus) Phillips of Waterloo, Novie Foss of La Porte City; one step-sister, Luella Zmolek of Waterloo; one step-brother, Donald (Phyllis) Reiter of Jesup; two sisters-in-law, Rita Eckhardt of Houston, TX, Maxine McKenna of Traer.
In addition to her husband, Robert McKenna, she is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Peggy Krafka; one son and daughter in law, Bill and Earlene McKenna; daughter in law, Eileen McKenna; and two sons in law, Ronald (Ron) Schmitt and Don Selken.
Funeral services were held, 10:30 a.m. – Saturday, April 10, 2021, at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Eagle Center, IA, with Fr. Michael O. Hutchison, as Celebrant; Lector was Nichole McKenna, and music was by Karen Dillavou, organist and the St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Choir. Casket Bearers were Patty’s granddaughters; Melinda Duckworth, Sandy Brandvold, Susie Borman, Karen Keefe, Michelle Nelson, Sarah Campbell, Tracy Severtsgaard, Dawn Janssen, Katie Hopper, Lisa DeBuhr, Becky Kruckenberg, Liz DeJoode, and Ashley McKenna. Burial was in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Eagle Center.
Visitation was held from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 9th at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Eagle Center and for an hour before services Saturday at the church. Memorials will be directed to Camp Courageous of Iowa in Monticello, IA, and to Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville, IA. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.
A livestream of the funeral mass was made available on the “White Funeral Home & Mt. Hope Cemetery: Iowa” Facebook page.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, in charge of the arrangements.