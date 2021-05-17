Paul "Bud" Mealhow

Paul Willard “Bud” Mealhow, 97, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the Shellsburg Farm surrounded by family.
Paul was born on February 19, 1924 the son of Paul Mealhow Sr. and Freda Fuehrer (Schlingman), in a farm house near Shady Grove, Iowa. Paul married Evelyn Eleanor McDermott Andorf on December 5, 1953, in Waterloo. She was the love of his life.
Paul attended Vinton High School where he was a Golden Gloves Boxer. After graduation he went to work at Rath Packing Company in Waterloo.
He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp in 1943. On June 15, 1944, Paul was part of the beachhead invasion of Saipan. On July 9, 1944 Paul was wounded after being on the island of Saipan for 35 days. On October 5, 1945 Paul was discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps and received a purple heart.
Paul began farming with his father and brother Louie, in 1948, after purchasing a 650 acre farm southwest of Rowley, Iowa.
In 1969, Paul bought and moved his family to an additional 360 acre farm north of Shellsburg.
In 1980, Paul and Evelyn retired to Shellsburg where they were owners of the Potpourri Antique Shop and later converted it to a Tastee Freeze. They retired and moved to Waterloo in 1987, where they continued their travels to Europe, Egypt, and Russia. During their travels in Ireland, Paul refused to kiss the Blarney Stone, stating he was more German than Irish. In his later years, Paul enjoyed helping his son Gene on the Shellsburg farm, packaging Tiny But Mighty Popcorn.
Paul cared deeply for his family and enjoyed being surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was well know at the Isle of Capri and shared many stories about his winnings. But for Paul, the greatest winnings in his life were his wife and family.
Survivors include three sons, Michael (Beverly) of Brandon; Gene (Lynn) of Shellsburg; Brett (Brenda) of Parker, Colorado; two daughters, Michele (David) Ward, of Boise, Idaho, and Janine Ambrose of Waterloo; eighteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his wife; and three sisters, Pauline Kessons, Josephine Erickson, Charlotte Mealhow in infancy; one brother, Louis Mealhow; and two grandchildren, Tasha Graci and Aimee Haes.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 17 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 138 and VFW Post 1623 with flag presentation by Marine Corp Funeral Honors. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday, May 16 at the funeral home on West Ridgeway and continue for one hour before services on Monday.
Memorials: directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the family.
