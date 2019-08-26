With school starting and the salaries of the school personnel being printed in the paper, as they should, because they are paid with public tax money, a question was brought up for discussion at coffee one day. Why in the world should school administrators be paid to live in the town where they work? I can see a one-year moving expense bonus to help defray expenses for a new administrator, even though I am not real happy with the inequality this represents. To continue giving administrators money to live in town year after year is a real sham.
They are the highest paid school personnel already. They need the money a lot less than most of the other staff, regardless of whatever the job may be. It seems a bit elitist to assume these people are more worthy than the non-administrators. I get the sickening feeling that this policy has all the ear markings of how things are done in the political world.
“It is taxpayer money so, we who control the purse strings, can spend it anyway we want, so we will give ourselves a perk that we don’t really need, but we want.”
What will be next? School cars for each administrator? The people need to keep control of wasteful spending. We can’t do it on a federal level, but we can at a local level with some common sense.
As a town, we would like to see all the staff living in Oelwein. By doing so they are showing a commitment to the students, the school, and the town. If the administrators need a bonus each year to live in the town, from which they make their living, maybe their commitment is not great enough to be an administrator in Oelwein.
I know these administrators are nice people and no doubt will see the inequality that this excessive bonus represents and will refuse it or donate the $2,500 to a school program that will benefit the students and not themselves.
I also hope the school board wises up and eliminates this “perk” for next year. After all, the money can be used more wisely for the students, which is why schools exist.