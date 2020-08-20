PBJ Cookie-Stuffed Pie

Ingredients:
1 box refrigerated pie crusts, softened
1 roll (16.5 oz) refrigerated peanut butter cookies
8 tsp strawberry jelly
1 tsp sugar
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 450°F. Remove pie crusts from pouches; unroll on work surface. Cut eight 3½-inch rounds from each crust. Open cookie dough; cut eight ¹/³-inch slices off cookie dough roll.
2. Place 1 unbaked cookie slice in center of each of 8 of the rounds; top each with 1 teaspoon jelly. Brush edge of each crust with water. Top with remaining 8 rounds. Press edges together with fork to seal. Brush top of each with water; sprinkle with sugar.
3. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown.