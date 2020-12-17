Ingredients:
1 pkg (8 oz) cream cheese, cubed
½ cup powdered sugar
3 c frozen sliced peaches, thawed, cut into 1-inch pieces (from two 12-oz bags)
1 can (17.5 oz) large refrigerated cinnamon rolls with icing
Directions:
Heat oven to 350°F. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray.
In large microwavable bowl, microwave cream cheese and powdered sugar uncovered on High 1 minute, stirring after 30 seconds, until softened. Stir until smooth; stir in peaches.
Separate dough into 5 rolls; return icing to refrigerator. Cut each roll into 6 pieces, and stir into peach mixture. Spoon into baking dish.
Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until bubbling around edges and dough is baked through in center. Cool 10 minutes. Transfer icing to small resealable food-storage plastic bag. Cut 1 corner with kitchen scissors; drizzle over mixture. Serve warm.