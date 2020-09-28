The Upper Iowa shotgun sports team competed in week three of the Scholastic Clay Target Program’s College Virtual Competition. UIU shot American singles trap on Monday, Sept. 21 at the Kornhill Shooting Range in Fayette. The team also traveled south to Oelwein on Wednesday, Sept.23 to shoot American skeet.
The Peacocks advanced up to seventh out of 12 teams in the American skeet competition eliminating 101 targets out of a possible 125 bringing their yearly total to 294. Upper Iowa tagged three more targets than eighth-place Olivet College giving UIU a two-target lead over the Comets. Schreiner University came out on top yet again hitting all 125 targets, while Concordia University-Nebraska posted a perfect round as well moving into second place with 371 targets hit. Hastings College closed out the top three with 360 total targets.
Individually, freshman Ty Parsons led UIU hitting 24/25 of his targets for the second consecutive week. Freshman Jayden Shaw followed with 22, sophomore Brady Emswiler connected on 20, freshman Matthew Moore struck 18, and freshman Brady Carrigan rounded out the Peacocks with 17 targets. Freshman Mikel Brown also competed in both the trap and skeet events for Upper Iowa taking down 16 targets in each event.
Upper Iowa sits in sixth place out of 13 teams after the Peacocks missed three total targets in the American singles trap competition. Shaw, Carrigan and Parsons shattered all 25 of their targets while Emswiler took out a personal-high 24 and Moore struck 23 giving the Peacocks a 122/125 final mark and a 361/375 total on the year.
Carrigan and Shaw remain tied for the top individual trap shot as the two have yet to miss a target.
The Peacocks are just 10 targets away from the top spot and trail fifth-place Hastings College by a single point.
Schreiner University remains in the top spot in trap following a perfect score in week one by demolishing 123/125 targets in back-to-back weeks to make for a 371/375 total. Concordia University-Nebraska is in second having accumulated 367 targets in the competition. Hillsdale College rounds up the top three connecting on 366/375 targets thus far.
The Peacocks will continue competing in the SCTP College Virtual Competition in Fayette on Mondays, Sept. 28, Oct. 5, 12 and 19 and in Oelwein on Wednesdays, Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 14 and 21.