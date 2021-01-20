Rich, creamy and delicious Peanut Butter Bars topped with a thick layer of chocolate.
12 servings
Ingredients
For the Base:
1 cup unsalted butter melted and slightly cooled
1 cup creamy peanut butter
1¾ cups powdered sugar
2 cups graham cracker crumbs
For the chocolate topping:
1½ cups semi-sweet chocolate chips or milk chocolate chips
¼ cup creamy peanut butter
Instructions
Line an 8x8 or 9x9 dish with parchment paper or foil.
Crush graham crackers in a Ziploc bag using a rolling pin or blitz using a food processor.
Melt butter in a large bowl add peanut butter and mix until smooth.
Beat in powdered sugar then fold in the crumbs. Transfer to lined dish and smooth.
Melt chocolate and peanut butter; pour over the peanut butter base, smooth then chill for at least 90 minutes before cutting into bars and enjoy.