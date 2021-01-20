Peanut butter bars

Rich, creamy and delicious Peanut Butter Bars topped with a thick layer of chocolate.

12 servings

Ingredients

For the Base:

1 cup unsalted butter melted and slightly cooled

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1¾ cups powdered sugar

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

For the chocolate topping:

1½ cups semi-sweet chocolate chips or milk chocolate chips

¼ cup creamy peanut butter

Instructions

Line an 8x8 or 9x9 dish with parchment paper or foil.

Crush graham crackers in a Ziploc bag using a rolling pin or blitz using a food processor.

Melt butter in a large bowl add peanut butter and mix until smooth.

Beat in powdered sugar then fold in the crumbs. Transfer to lined dish and smooth.

Melt chocolate and peanut butter; pour over the peanut butter base, smooth then chill for at least 90 minutes before cutting into bars and enjoy.

