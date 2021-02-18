Pearl Hagen

NEWHALL: Pearl (Nissen) Hagen, 86, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side at Windsor Manor in Vinton on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
Private family funeral services will be held at Phillips Funeral Home in Vinton with Rev. Steven Rempfer officiating. Private interment will be held at St. John Cemetery in Newhall. Cards or memorials may be forwarded to Mike Hagen P.O. Box 354 Newhall, IA 52315.
Pearl was born March 7, 1934 in Vinton, the daughter of Alvin and Gladys (Holst) Nissen. She graduated as valedictorian from Keystone High School with the class of 1952. On November 6, 1955 she was united in marriage to Vernon Hagen at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone. An active farm wife, Pearl worked along side Vernon, farming in the Newhall area, where she also tended a large garden. She later worked in the Benton County Clerk’s office for a number of years. Pearl enjoyed family camping and fishing trips and traveling to Branson for country music shows. She and Vernon loved their grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed attending their school events. Pearl and Vernon have resided at Windsor Manor in Vinton for several years.
She is survived by her husband Vernon; children, Mike (Vicki) Hagen of Newhall, Pam (Kevin) Becker of Atkins, Scott (Shelly) Hagen of Watkins, Todd (Jaqueline) Hagen of Shellsburg; 10 grandchildren, Brian and Darren (Moriah) Hagen, Lisa (William) Jump, Mindi (Paul) Dayton and Jerad (Lindsey) Becker, Kristina (Tyler) Russell, Drew (Stephanie) Hagen and Anna Hagen, Wyatt and Noah (Rachel) Hagen; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter Jennifer Hagen, brother Robert Nissen; and sister Gayle Nissen.
The family wishes to thank Windsor Manor and Virginia Gay Hospital for their loving care.
