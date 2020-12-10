Pepper Joe’s in Urbana’s Clickstop complex is expanding its production with a new greenhouse and plans to have it completed by mid-March of 2021.
“Despite the state the country and the world is in, there’s been an uptick in gardening with an estimated 20 million new gardeners this year,” Keaton Wanninger, Business Unit Fanatic for Pepper Joe’s said. “With that much growth, we couldn’t keep things in stock. We’ve had to hire extra help this year, which is a great problem to have. Our sales have doubled from the year before and we want to capitalize on this opportunity.”
The new facility will take up 8,000 sq feet. Pepper Joe’s will have rooms to cross bred their selection peppers and be able to grow their produce at a level they can meet demand. Anything not used will be grounded into powders or dry pods to be sold.
“This new greenhouse opens the door to so many different possibilities for us and the company,” Wanninger said. “We’ve already got our start on the facility and they will be working on it through the winter. Pending bad weather that crews can’t work during a period of time, mid-March is what we are hoping for.”
Wanninger and umbrella company Clickstop’s goals for this greenhouse house is to grow the Pepper Joe’s brand and better meet demand. Over the year as the business saw demand skyrocket, Wanninger noted that customers would complain inventory would sell out in minutes when posted. The small hydroponics space for Pepper Joe’s simply was not able to keep up customers, leading to a need for more space to grow.
“We faced hardships initially just like most businesses did when COVID first hit,” Wanninger said. “To see this bounce back is amazing. Clickstop is an amazing company and this speaks volumes about their leadership. We’ve almost completely recovered as a company.”
Due to COVID, however, Pepper Joe’s will have to limit public access to their facilities even as their supply grows. If health restrictions begin to relax at a later date, Wanninger hopes for the business to be a part of local farmers markets and get their product out more than ever.
“It’s truly amazing to have a vision that aligns with what our company wants to bring alive for Pepper Joe’s,” Wanninger said. “We plan to hire two more people in January to help prepare us for this upcoming year. We are truly excited about the future of this greenhouse and growing Pepper Joe’s.”
Peper Joe’s has been owned by Clickstop for three years. The pepper company was founded in 1989 and was one of the original companies to help distribute and popularize the Carolina Reaper, one of the hottest peppers in the world.