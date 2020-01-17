Pepperoni Pizza Spread
If you like pizza, here is something a little different to share on game day or at any gathering. I am partial to pepperoni, but you could scramble up some bulk Italian sausage, or go with chopped Canadian bacon instead and change up the other ingredients to your favorite pizza toppings. Serve with a basket of thin slices of toasted French bread or a variety of crackers. Be sure to use regular mayo. Reduced fat or fat-free mayo will not work well with this recipe.
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 10 min. Bake: 25 min. YIELD: 6 cups.
Ingredients:
2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup chopped pimiento-stuffed olives
1 cup chopped pepperoni
1 can (6 ounces) ripe olives, drained and chopped
1 can (4 ounces) mushroom stems and pieces, drained and chopped
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup chopped green pepper
Crackers, breadsticks and/or French bread
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, combine the first nine ingredients. Transfer to an 11x7-in. baking dish. Bake, uncovered, 25-30 minutes or until edges are bubbly and lightly browned. Serve with crackers, breadsticks and/or French bread.