Eric Franzenburg attended a conference in December of 2018 to learn more about growing fruits and vegetables on his property north of Belle Plaine. Instead, he took away something entirely different: a sunflower experience.
“There was a presenter who talked about planting sunflowers and opening up his farm for people to come see,” Eric said. “It worked out really well for them. I thought to myself ‘why can’t we do that in Iowa?’”
Luckily for Ann and Eric Franzenburg, who have farmed for 30 years, Iowa indeed was perfect for sunflowers. Soil rich in nitrogen can be found throughout the state, including their own land. The Franzenburgs planted a few acres of sunflower in June of 2019 at Pheasant Run Farm While they were excited about the idea from the start, they never expected to have a lot of attention right off the bat.
“Being along Highway 30 helped,” Ann said. “It fit well with the things we were doing already on our farm, like the cut flower garden we’ve done for 13 years. People posted pictures online and we started going viral.”
Last year’s derecho cut their season short, yet they still continued to generate interest thanks again to social media. Ann felt the COVID-19 pandemic spurred people to come outside while still being able to social distance. This attention garnered them an article and photos in Midwest Living, a magazine based out of Des Moines with a circulation of nearly one million readers.
“We love providing the sunflower experience,” Ann said. “Not everyone in Iowa is not involved in agriculture. This is a way for them to come out into the countryside and see agriculture happening, but also to see a way that agriculture is happening differently on the Iowa landscape.”
Eric echoed that sentiment and believed most people who come out simply want to “be in nature” with family and/or friends. The Frazenburgs hope to have a successful third season with no major weather events to cancel them. The sunflowers are expected to bloom in early to mid August. Ann recommended anyone interested in the sunflowers should sign up on their newsletter to be the first to know when they’re ready.
“Our goals are just to continue working and doing a better job at what we’re doing,” Eric said. “Maybe expanding a little bit over time is an option. We’d like to include a little more of some of the fruits and vegetables. Maybe an orchard sometime.”
Check out pheasantrunfarmiowa.com for more information and to sign up for their newsletter. Events, including their next cutting garden event, are up on the website.