Aug. 12, 1924 — Dec. 5, 2019
WATERLOO — Philbert Bernard Suchy of Waterloo, formerly of Oelwein and Albert Lea, Minn., died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Rosewood Estates in Waterloo.
He was born Aug. 12, 1924, in Urbank Minn., son of Mathew and Katherine Reger Suchy. He married Phyllis V. Meissner on June 25, 1947, in St. Paul, Minn.
Phil graduated from Fergus Falls High School in Minnesota in 1943, and then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served overseas in Germany until 1945. After the war, he attended the University of Minnesota and received a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1950. He was then employed by Interstate Power Company in Fulda, Minn., Dubuque, Iowa and in 1955 as Operating Superintendent in Oelwein. In 1964 he was promoted as District Manager. He then transferred in 1981 to Albert Lea as their District Manager and retired in 1988.
While in Oelwein Phil served as President of both the Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club in 1966. In 1972 He was awarded Oelwein Man of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce. He was also involved with the Knights of Columbus, Lions Club, Kiwanis Club, VFW, American Legion and an active member of Sacred Heart Church.
Phil liked golf, playing cards, traveling, reading books and honey-do-projects in his workshop. He was an avid Minnesota Gopher alumni and enjoyed attending Gopher/Hawkeye football games annually with his friends. He took his sons to many Minnesota Twins games. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
A bench was dedicated to the Phil Suchy Family at Gates Golf Course in 2018.
Phil is survived by a son Mark (Mona) Suchy of Cedar Falls, and daughter Theresa Suchy McGraw of Downers Grove, Ill., five grandchildren: Bryce (Leah) Suchy, Brittny (Brennan) Jordan, Bethanne (Jace) Schroeder, Aileen McGraw and Keara McGraw, one great-grandchild Chloe Suchy and a brother Cecil of White Bear Lake, Minn., and sister-in-law Juanita of Little Canada, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis, son Greg, daughter Patty and two brothers, Florien, Walter.
Services: Noon, Friday, Jan. 17 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. A Celebration of Life to be held at Mona’s Fire Pit Pub & Grill immediately following services.
Also, any friends of Phyllis, Patty and Greg are asked to come and share stories in their honor.
On Sunday, Jan. 19 a Celebration of Life will be held in Minnesota at Best Western Plus White Bear Country Inn from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: May be directed to Veterans Group Wounded Warrior Project, the Alzheimers Association, or a charity of your choice. Donations can be sent to Mark Suchy 3202 Cypress Ave. Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Phil was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was well-liked in his community. Always had a kind word to say and made sure to inject his sense of humor into his relationships. He loved to dance a good polka and to big band music as well as sing when he had the opportunity.