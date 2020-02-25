Featuring performances by the Norway Intermediate fifth and sixth grade bands, the Central Lutheran band, Benton Middle School jazz band, 1st Street Jazz Ensemble, the middle school band and high school band. Click here for photos on our SmugMug page.
PHOTO GALLERY: Benton Community Festival of Bands
Molly Wade
