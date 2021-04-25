Vietnam veterans Wayne Rhinehart (Army) and Terry Gray (Marines) both of Vinton were awarded Quilts of Valor today at VFW Post 788 in Cedar Rapids.
Check out photos on SmugMug at vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/Quilts-of-Valor-Ceremony-42521/
