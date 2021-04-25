Gray gets his quilt

Terry Gray of Vinton, a Vietnam veteran, receives his Quilt of Valor from Elayne Gassett and Rita Moore at VFW Post 788 in Cedar Rapids on Sunday. Moore quilted the gift for Gray.

 By CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist news@vintonnewspapers.com

Vietnam veterans Wayne Rhinehart (Army) and Terry Gray (Marines) both of Vinton were awarded Quilts of Valor today at VFW Post 788 in Cedar Rapids.

