Show choir

Photos are available for the 25th Annual Summit Street Extravaganza, held behind closed doors on the final day on Sunday, March 15.

Center Point-Urbana ensembles The Chorazz, To Be Announced and Summit Street Singers each took to the stage for their final performance of the year. Their public show was cancelled due to COVID-9 concerns, but that did not stop them from putting on a spectacle. Click here to see the full gallery or go to https://vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/25th-Annual-Summit-Street-Extravaganza/

