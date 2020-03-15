Center Point-Urbana ensembles The Chorazz, To Be Announced and Summit Street Singers each took to the stage for their final performance of the year. Their public show was cancelled due to COVID-9 concerns, but that did not stop them from putting on a spectacle. Click here to see the full gallery or go to https://vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/25th-Annual-Summit-Street-Extravaganza/
PHOTO GALLERY: Summit Street Extravanganza
Molly Wade
