Congratulations to the new Vinton-Shellsburg FFA 2021-22 officers, who were announced during the chapter's year-end banquet on Saturday. From left to right: Paul Herger (Sentinel) Grace Schminke (Co-Reporter) Isabel Mullinex (Co-Reporter) Annabelle Newton (president) Josh Wiley (Vice President) Bailey Weeks (Treasurer) Clayton Mckenna (Secretary) Rachel Rollinger (Officer at Large).