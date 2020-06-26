It continues to be a culinary wonderment to me that two kids raised in the same household with the same main cook (me) could have such different food likes.
Older daughter eats pretty much any vegetable, a variety of meats, sides, fruits, etc., but not much dairy and no shellfish.
Younger daughter developed Dad’s limited food preferences, albeit, not as severely. I always run the Friday recipes past her on the way to the page just to see what she thinks of them. Unfortunately, this week I got a thumbs down on three out of four.
If you guessed she would like the dessert, you are correct. But, anything cooked, baked or mixed up with pineapple is off limits in her book, along with onions and raw tomatoes.
I have given up asking where I went wrong — it’s her dad’s fault.
I guess it’s true that our tastebuds are, to some extent, partly inherited traits, as well as environmentally formed. Sorry kid, I guess I should have found a pineapple/onion farmer to marry!
Juicy and delicious peaches are currently found in produce sections at local stores and markets. They will be perfect in the skillet peach cobbler (with a scoop of ice cream).
There is lots of tropical favorite in this delicious dish. Regular rice can be substituted for the cauliflower rice if desired.
Pineapple Chicken Cauliflower Rice Bowls
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 40 min. + marinating. Grill: 10 min. YIELD: 4 servings.
Ingredients:
3 cans (8 ozs each) unsweetened pineapple chunks, drained
½ cup plain or coconut Greek yogurt
2 Tbls plus ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro, divided
3 Tbls lime juice, divided
¾ tsp salt, divided
¼ tsp crushed red pepper flakes
¹/8 tsp chili powder
4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (6 ounces each)
3 c fresh cauliflower florets (about ½ small cauliflower)
1 Tbl canola oil
1 small red onion, finely chopped
Toasted sweetened shredded coconut or lime wedges, optional
Directions:
1. For marinade, place 1 can pineapple, yogurt, 2 Tbls each cilantro and lime juice, ¼ tsp salt, pepper flakes and chili powder in a food processor; process until blended. In a large bowl, toss chicken with marinade; refrigerate, covered, 1-3 hours.
2. In a clean food processor, pulse cauliflower until it resembles rice (do not over-process). In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; sauté onion until lightly browned, 3-5 minutes. Add cauliflower; cook and stir until lightly browned, 5-7 minutes. Stir in 1 can pineapple and the remaining lime juice and salt; cook, covered, over medium heat until cauliflower is tender, 3-5 minutes. Stir in remaining cilantro. Keep warm.
3. Preheat grill or broiler. Drain chicken, discarding marinade. Place chicken on an oiled grill rack over medium heat or in a greased foil-lined 15x10x1-in. pan. Grill, covered, or broil 4 in. from heat until a thermometer reads 165°, 4-6 minutes per side. Let stand 5 minutes before slicing.
4. To serve, divide cauliflower mixture among 4 bowls. Top with chicken, remaining 1 can pineapple and, if desired, coconut and lime wedges.