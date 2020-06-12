Pineapple Pudding Cake

Ingredients
1 package yellow cake mix plus ingredients to make it
1-1/2 cups cold fat-free milk
1 package (1 ounce) sugar-free instant vanilla pudding mix
1 package (8 ounces) reduced-fat cream cheese
1 can (20 ounces) unsweetened crushed pineapple, well drained
1 carton (8 ounces) frozen reduced-fat whipped topping, thawed
1/4 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
20 maraschino cherries, well drained
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350°. Prepare cake mix batter according to package directions; pour into a greased 13x9-in. baking pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean, 15-20 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.
2. In a large bowl, whisk milk and pudding mix for 2 minutes. Let stand 2 minutes or until soft-set.
3. In a small bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Beat in pudding mixture until blended. Spread evenly over cake.
4. Sprinkle with pineapple; spread with whipped topping. Sprinkle with walnuts and garnish with cherries. Refrigerate until serving.
YIELD
20 servings.