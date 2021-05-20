Caitlin Keiper and Shakayla Lamer were soaked when it was all said and over. Both Benton seniors were wringing out their jerseys and wiping rain out of their eyes as they walked off the field.
“You try to get a touch on the ball and it just goes right by you,” Keiper said. “The rain just pelts you in the eyes and you can’t see. It was a challenge to work around.
But not even playing in 70 minutes of constant raine could wipe the huge grins on both Benton seniors’ faces. Each had hit their penalty shots to help the Bobcats defeat the visiting Vikettes of Vinton-Shellsburg 3-1 on Senior Night in Van Horne Tuesday.
“We were focused right off the bat and came out strong tonight,” Lamer said. “I don’t think we’ve been this locked in as a team from start to finish as we were tonight.”
Keeping focused during a full regulation game, two overtimes and penalty kicks isn’t easy for any team, yet both seniors admit it has been an issue for the Bobcats all season long. When that focus is slipping, teammates yell out the secret word…PINEAPPLE!
“We had to say it a couple of times tonight,” Keiper said. “But we had to keep our focus. That’s the only reason we got the win.”
Benton and VS were familiar with each other already. The two county rivals had scrimmaged just before the regular season got underway. VS won 2-0, but coach Megan Hesson took that match with a grain of salt.
“It was rough on both sides with neither of us playing in two years,” Hesson said. “We’d heard from other WaMaC programs that Benton surprised them at home. I told the girls before the match that we can’t think anything of what happened in that scrimmage. Both teams have definitely improved since March.”
The rain came down for 70 out of 80 minutes in regulation before finally stopping. But even the improved conditions didn’t bring either team a goal, and the match went into two overtimes with the same results.
“We were patient offensively and really leaned on our defense through it all,” Benton coach Thomas Trainer said. “We have a starting defender hurt, so we moved Caitlin back to the backline and she did an awesome job anchoring the defense.”
With no victor after 100 minutes of play, Tuesday’s match went to penalty kicks. VS struck first with senior Lucy Howes-Vonstein finding the back of the net on the second kick. Keiper was up second and adjusted her shot to the left as VS sophomore goalie Alyssa Grififth leaned right. Lamer saw her chance to get the Bobcats up after the next save by Benton junior goalie Sami Yardley. She made a similar shot to Keiper’s gave the Bobcats a 2-1 advantage. Another save by Yardley. Sophomore Olivia Jans stepped up for the third goal and the win.
“Sami is the MVP of this game,” Lamer said. “It’s already difficult enough to play in the rain, but she came out to the ball and was active all game. She really came up big for us,”
The Vikettes dropped their second game in a row and moved to 8-7 on the season. Hesson noted that adjustments were made in the passing game, but moving away from their typical style of play was difficult for VS.
“I know that they were really disappointed,” Hesson said. “Alyssa had a phenomenal save with that first penalty kick. Speaking as a goalkeeper myself, this is hard to defend. We have time to get our momentum back. These girls will bounce back.”
The Bobcats moved to 6-9 on the season, matching their best win total from 2013. But they already have their sights on achieving two new records. Anamosa comes to town on Friday and Lamer is two goals away from setting a new season goal record, currently sitting at 15 goals. Penalty goals do not count.
“Getting to seven or more wins has been our goal all season,” Trainer said. “When we got to five, we just said ‘let’s keep going.’ These seniors have been awesome leaders and I’m happy they could pull off a win like this tonight.”
Hopefully the rain and the need to scream “PINEAPPLE” will stay away going forward.