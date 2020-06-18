(Vinton, IA) After much thought and consideration, the Party in Pink planning committee has announced a new date for their annual 5K walk/run fundraising event. The event is typically held in June in conjunction with the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department community celebration of a similar name, “Party in the Park.” For this year, the Party in Pink 5k has been delayed until Friday, July 31 with a start time of 6 pm. The theme chosen is “A Little Bit Wild” as it reflects new participation options compared to years past.
Individuals may choose to participate in the annual 5K event in person. The format planned is similar to past years. Modifications include a separate start and finish line both located on Park Drive along Riverside Park in Vinton. A staggered start will be implemented with racers lined up in rows of three with six feet of distance around them. (Visit bit.ly/3e8sMJQ for a complete list of safety guidelines and precautions.)
For those who would prefer to walk or run independently from the traditional format, a virtual opportunity is planned. Racers will have the weekend to complete a 5K course of their choosing and upload their times to the official website when done with an opportunity to compare their times to those of others.
Information on registering for both the traditional and the virtual format is available online by following this link: bit.ly/partyinpink2020. Find details for race packet pick-up posted there, too.
Registrants signing up prior to July 20 for either format are guaranteed an official race tee shirt. New for the 2020 event, racers and non-racers alike have the opportunity to purchase a number of Party in Pink apparel items online. Choices include several styles of tee shirts, sweatshirts, and more.
The third option for participation is a direct donation. Online donations to the Gifts of Hope fund may be made either through the race registration web page already listed or through the VGHHCF’s website: www.myvghfoundation.org.
The race raises funds for the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation’s (VGHHCF) Gifts of Hope program. Those funds give financial support to Benton County residents for diagnostics, treatment, and other procedures related to breast cancer. Funds can also be accessed to cover the difference between standard 2D mammography and 3D (Tomosynthesis) for patients whose insurance doesn’t cover the additional cost.
Event Coordinator and Director of the VGHHCF, Robin Martin, explains, “Our planning committee has worked diligently to navigate the best possible way to hold this event safely. Community health and safety is paramount. But so is our goal of raising funds each year for Gifts of Hope. The financial needs of those who access this fund continue even during uncertain times such as right now with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“The community support we receive for Gifts of Hope is tremendous. We are a local organization helping those in our local communities. This event is our primary source of funds. It’s your support each year that allows us to continue to assist those in need.”
If you or someone you know needs assistance through Gifts of Hope, please discuss it with a Virginia Gay Family Medical Clinic primary care provider in Atkins, Urbana, Van Horne or Vinton. No application is needed. You just need to communicate the need for assistance in paying for services related to breast cancer diagnosis or treatment.
Learn more about Gifts of Hope and the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation at www.myvghfoundation.org. Questions regarding the Party in Pink 5K event or contributions to the Gifts of Hope fund should be directed to Robin Martin by phone at 319-472-6375 or by email at rmartin@vghinc.com.