Center Point-Urbana gardening club, the Pointer Planters, offered classes to kids on July 13 and July 15 for Little Sprout sessions at Fross Park, sharing their interest in gardening with the next group of budding gardeners.
The club created six stations which rotated every ten minutes to different places inside and outside the garden. Children from local daycares (Kids Zone, Growing Patch, and Mother Goose) learned about pollination, seeds, and plant parts with interactive activities. They also heard storybooks, created art with vegetables and plants from the garden, and made their own seed “bombs” to take home and plant in their own yards. Pointer Planters had an intern from the Iowa Farm Bureau Outreach and Education join them both days and bring some materials.
“We wanted to do some type of community outreach and many of the members thought it would be great to do something with daycare kids,” Melissa James, a teacher at CPU and the club’s advisor said. “They wanted to teach them about planting and get them excited. The kids got to learn more about where their food comes from. When we were pulling carrots, some of them wanted to try them right away. Once we rinsed them off, they were eating carrots and peas.”
Each session was an hour long and offered at no charge. The small club, which first met in 2019, has grown to 18 members under the direction of James and assisted by Beth Larson, CPU English teacher.The garden is currently growing pumpkins, squash, cucumbers, zucchini, peppers, tomatoes, green beans, broccoli, onions, peas, lettuce, kale, and potatoes. They are also growing herbs and sunflowers. Over the past two years, much of the produce was donated to the Center Point Food Bank, after the students helped themselves to take home to their families. This year, with no Food Bank, the club is looking for places to donate in August and September when the majority of the harvesting will take place.
“We’re hoping to find individual families in the community,” James said. “I’m hoping Meals on Wheels will take them as well. We also give back to the City of Center Point, since we are using their garden beds.”
The club is planning to repeat Little Sprout sessions next year and will open it up to more community members.