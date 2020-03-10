Sports Editor
How does a team prepare for something that none of its members have ever experienced?
It may help, in Center Point-Urbana’s case, to reflect on what it has already accomplished. The Stormin’ Pointers have won 16 of their past 19 games. Their average margin of victory in those wins is a staggering 22.8 points. The average margin of defeat in that same span was 7.6.
It may help to know that their opponent, Ballard (18-6) has the same record and a lower point differential than the Pointers (13.2 compared to 14.9). I could help that both teams’ field goal percentages are nearly identical (Ballard’s 47.7 to CPU’s 47.0).
The Pointers could take comfort in knowing that, just last season, Ballard was in a similar situation, having made the state tournament for the first time since 2005. Or they could play the same way they did against Marion, knowing their depth on the bench could outplay their opponent’s. The Bombers’ Ashton Hermann (15.8 ppg) and Connor Drew (18.3 ppg) can certainly carry the load, but getting into foul trouble could put Ballard in a similar spot as Marion was forced into with a lack of playmakers surrounding their leading scorers.
Maybe it’s just a matter of performing as they have all year. CPU head coach Mike Halac has said that his team “amps it up” in practice leading into the postseason for just such occasions as the team’s triple-overtime win to advance here.
“We’ve told our guys for six years, ‘When it’s time to get to the playoffs, we don’t take it light,” he said.
Whatever the outcome, the Pointers have still accomplished what no other boys’ team at the school had in the previous 24 years in advancing to play in Des Moines today.