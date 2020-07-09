Winning on the road during a Senior Night is not an easy task and Center Point-Urbana baseball saw that firsthand as they were swept 17-7, 13-3 at Indee on Monday.
“We hit just fine in the first game with seven runs,” coach Tyler Smith said. “Defensively, we had six or seven errors to give Indee those innings of seven and nine runs early. Just in three innings on the night, they put up 21 runs. We didn't help ourselves out and didn't make the plays to stop those big innings.”
A six-run second inning gave the Mustangs cushion in the nightcap win and emphasized a trend all season: allowing big innings early in games for CPU. The Stormin Pointers had hoped their defensive woes had been corrected after three wins over Tipton and at Beckman Catholic.
“Our pitching supported our defense in those wins,” Smith said. “Our bats swung it well the second game and we continued to add to our lead offensively. We didn’t see that on Monday at Indee.”
CPU will end its regular season with two doubleheaders. Vinton-Shellsburg came to town on Thursday for CPU’s own Senior Night and then the Pointers will close at Benton on Monday.
“I feel our biggest concern right now is defensive energy,” Smith said. “Mistakes are going to happen. We need positive energy to pick each other up and not let things spiral down to big innings like we had at Indee. Make the routine plays, eliminate damage and play solid defense. We need to have a defense that wants the ball hit to them and wants to make plays.”