A hot start from Center Point-Urbana baseball fizzled out as host North Linn used a three-run sixth inning to keep their undefeated record alive 5-3.
“We started off hot and got two runs right away in the first,” coach Tyler Smith said. “I felt like we let off the gas a little bit, got content at the plate and weren’t staying as aggressive as we were right away.”
It’s a story Smith has seen unfolded with this team last year and the current season. While the defense would hold the Lynx to one run through four innings, CPU’s bats grew cold and failed to produce a run in five innings.
“They got one back in the bottom of the first and then we held that lead until the bottom of the sixth,” Smith said. “We didn’t come up with the timely hits and made a couple of base-running mistakes. The last couple games we just haven’t been good enough offensively.”
Down 5-2 in the top of seventh, CPU loaded bases and appeared poised for multiple runs. Ethan Sells scored as Caleb Andrews was called out. Several catches by the Lynx kept runners glued to their bases as the final out spelled the third-straight loss for CPU after starting 3-0.
“We were a base hit or two away from tying this game up and getting back into this game,” Smith said. “Again, it’s those timely hits we just have struggled with all year. Whether it’s two-out hits or no-out hits, we just haven’t been able to come through when we’ve had runners in scoring position.”
Smith praised the pitching staff of Jake Wiley and Sells taking the loss against a team known in recent years for their hitting. Mental lapses and defensive miscues were diagnosed as issues the Pointers will remedy in the coming weeks.
“We simply can’t have this many mistakes in a tight game,” Smith said. “We have to score our runners and hold off runs in turn.”
CPU will host West Delaware for a doubleheader on Thursday before hitting the road again at Clear Creek-Amana on Monday.