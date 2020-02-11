Sports Editor
Cole Whitehead, Keegan Scheeler and Adam Hansen will represent Center Point-Urbana on their home court this Saturday after all three made the cut to advance to the wrestling district meet.
Whitehead, wrestling at 113 pounds, earned his title with an early pin of Mount Vernon’s Henry Ryan after just over a minute of action. Whitehead forced Ryan onto his shoulders, pinning his arms behind the contorted Mount Vernon wrestler while Whitehead himself drove his torso into Ryan’s shoulders.
Scheeler took the long route to win the 132-pound bracket, earning an 11-2 major decision over his Williamsburg opponent. Scheeler ripped off his leg band in a frenzy of energy before calmly walking back to the center of the ring to give his opponent a handshake.
Hansen had a shot at winning the 138-pound division outright but fell to Williamsburg’s Jalen Schropp in a 16-1 technical fall.
CPU head coach Matt Greenan said the trio wouldn’t really practice all that different heading into what will essentially be their last home meet of the season.
“They’ve been doing a great job all year,” Greenan said. “Don’t change a thing.
“They all wrestle their own style. It’s something unique to them, and they each do a good job of wrestling their own style.”
Whitehead will take on Luke Farmer. Scheeler will battle against Staveley Maury, and Hansen will square off with Logan Peyton. All three CPU opponents hail from West Delaware. The event at CPU is scheduled to begin at noon.