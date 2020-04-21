All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
None
Juvenile Referrals
None
Four Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of April 13-19, 2020 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability x2, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Failure to Yield or Stop to Vehicles Entering Intersection.
Two Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of April 13-19, 2020 for Improper Brake Light and Equipment Repair.
Three Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of April 13-19, 2020.
For the Week of April 13-19, 2020 – 65 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.