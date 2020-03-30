VINTON - The Vinton pool is going to have a different look when it opens to the public this summer.
The water slide which was donated to the pool over two decades ago will be closed. Matt Boggess, Vinton Parks & Recreation Department (VPRD) Director, shared during Thursday evening’s of the Vinton City Council.
Boggess reviewed the results of a site inspection completed by Burbach Aquatic, Platteville, WI, earlier this year.
Age has caused the flume joints to weaken according to the report submitted to the VPRD board. The stress has created open joints and weakened fiberglass. "The structural integrity of the slide flume assembly is no longer sound. This condition could result in a broken flume during ride experience. This would be a serious accident for the rider," the report stated.
Boggess explained that his staff and the VPRD board talked about welding gates at the bottom and the top of the stairs to keep people from trying to get up the slide. "We've also talked about welding a gate at the top of the slide as well," he said.
"Allan (Merchant) is the only person still on staff that was here when the slide was put up," Boggess said. "He shared that Henry's (Welding) borrowed a boom truck to get it installed."
Not knowing when the season may start, “we have talked about waiting until the end of the summer before taking the slide down” Boggess told council members.
“Can we get it down before the season starts,” Bud Maynard, mayor, asked Boggess.
“I would like to see that happen,” Boggess replied.
Maynard and Tami Stark, council member, asked if Boggess was planning to use city staff to take the slide down.
Boggess said he would like to use city staff and perhaps use the city’s boom truck to get the slide down.
“I had thought we could possibly use funds from selling the steel to help with the cost,” Boggess said. But at this time there really isn’t much of a market for the steel so not sure how much they could make from the sale.
Maynard expressed concerns about the safety of staff in bringing down the slide. Boggess seconded that concern.
“Maybe you can be in contact with Coonrod,” Ron Hessenius, council member, suggested.
“Maybe they could bring the slide down and then city staff could take it apart,” he said.
Boggess said he would reach out and see if that would be possible.
In other business:
-During the meeting earlier in March, the council received a financial request from the Evergreen Cemetery trustees.
In the past the city budgeted $10,000 for the Cemetery. However, this year the request made was for $15,000 and also some rock for the roadways.
“We have budgeted $10,000 in the past,” Maynard said. “But this year the request is higher.
“We’ve already worked on our budget for the next year,” he added. “But Chris (Ward, city administrator) feels that he can find the additional funds within the budget,” he added. “We can talk about the rock in the future.”
A vote by council agreed to the request.
“There’s been nothing done in the way of volunteer day or fundraising,” Stark said.
“In the future I would like to see something done in the way of a volunteer day or fund raising,” she said.
Ward reminded the council that under Iowa Code 523I ‘if a cemetery within a city limits is not able to operate then the responsibility of operation will fall to the City.’
“The donation of $15,000 is a lot of cheaper than owning a cemetery,” Ward told the council.