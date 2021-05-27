Cory Popelka, a native of Vinton, received the Dispenser of the Year Award at the Iowa Hearing Association’s Spring Conference held May 7, 2021 at the Marriott Hotel in West Des Moines, Iowa.
The Dispenser of the Year Award is designed to honor an individual who has demonstrated distinction in the field of Hearing Aid Dispensing Services.
Cory began his journey in 2003 with one store location. His group has grown over the years to 55 locations in Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. They dispense over 7,000 hearing aids annually. Cory trains, coaches and oversees every employee to higher standards than the law requires. Cory is licensed to fit hearing aids in Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa and is a Board-Certified Hearing Instrument Specialist. He now employs 35 HIS dispensers. He has donated over 200 free sets of hearing aids to children and seniors through the Miracle-Ear Foundation, 89 sets last year alone. Cory has been on the Iowa Hearing Association board for 5 years and is a Past President.
Cory has provided outstanding service to the industry through committee memberships, teaching roles, research contributions, special projects, community involvement and ease of access for patient care. Cory continues to be a positive image and offers distinguished representation to the field as a whole.
Miracle-Ear offers 39 convenient location across Iowa. For those looking for more information on hearing help, please contact 1-888-387-3068 or visit www.miracle-ear.com for more information.