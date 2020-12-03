Center Point-Urbana’s Emma Porter will be taking her volleyball talents across the state next season as the senior signed with Briar Cliff University volleyball on Tuesday.
“I'm feeling really good about my decision and cannot wait to start like practice with them over the summer,” Porter said. “A lot of thought went into this choice, but [Briar Cliff] really was just the right fit for me. Having this opportunity to play in college is a dream come true.”
Porter developed a strong connection with her future teammates during her recruitment and was drawn to the Sioux City school’s small campus, facilities and academics. She plans to be a setter for the Chargers and compete for a starting spot the moment she walks onto the campus. Her plan is to major in Biology and Pre-Med.
“Emma has a drive in her that sets her apart,” CPU volleyball coach Michelle Halac said. “She’s put in a lot of hard work and dedication to improving herself all around from setting to hitting to blocking. She’s got a great all-around game I know she’ll be able to fine tune in even more at Briar Cliff.”
As a senior with the Stormin’ Pointers, Porter recorded 332 assists, 138 digs, 33 kills and went 150 of 164 (91.5 percent serving with 16 aces in 20 matches before an injury ended her season. She was named Second Team All-Conference in the WaMaC West.
“[Halac] really has prepared me to be a leader on and off the court,” Porter said. “We talked a lot about working with different personalities and building character this year. I took a lot away from my last season.”
Porter will continue to work on her movement and awareness on the court and improve her setting as she prepares for the next level of competition and achieving her dream of contributing to a college program.
She is the daughter of Alicia and Ryan Porter of Marion. Outside of volleyball, Porter is involved in soccer, FBLA, National Honor Society, Bio Club and Student Researchers. Porter signed with Briar Cliff just after her cousin Cole Whitehead signed to wrestle at Wisconsin-La Crosse that afternoon.